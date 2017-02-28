Quick, JetBlue's Two-Day Flash Sale Has $49 Flights

Although it may have felt like an eternity thanks to what seems like a daily onslaught of chaos, we've only made it two solid months into 2017 as of Tuesday. But if you're already in need of a quick escape from, well, everything at this point, it looks like a new two-day flash sale from JetBlue might have you covered.

From now through Wednesday, the popular airline is offering a huge lineup of discounted one-way flights to both domestic and international destinations, with many under $50. JetBlue's official flash sale site has the full list of cheap fares (which you can sort by price and origin), including highlights like NYC to Boston for $49, Chicago to Fort Lauderdale for $64, and NYC to Bermuda for $79, among many others.