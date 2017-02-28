News

Quick, JetBlue's Two-Day Flash Sale Has $49 Flights

By Published On 02/28/2017 By Published On 02/28/2017
shutterstock.com

Trending

related

When Home Cooking Goes Hilariously Wrong

related

The 14 Most Outrageous Moments from the 2017 Oscars

related

Chicago's Best New Bars and Restaurants That Opened in February

related

LA's Best Restaurant & Bar Openings of February 2017

Although it may have felt like an eternity thanks to what seems like a daily onslaught of chaos, we've only made it two solid months into 2017 as of Tuesday. But if you're already in need of a quick escape from, well, everything at this point, it looks like a new two-day flash sale from JetBlue might have you covered.

From now through Wednesday, the popular airline is offering a huge lineup of discounted one-way flights to both domestic and international destinations, with many under $50. JetBlue's official flash sale site has the full list of cheap fares (which you can sort by price and origin), including highlights like NYC to Boston for $49, Chicago to Fort Lauderdale for $64, and NYC to Bermuda for $79, among many others. 

As always, the flash sale deals come with some restrictions: you'll have to travel sometime between March 8 and May 17 and you'll have to work around the blackout dates listed on JetBlue's website. Then again, this means there's a chance you can get the hell out of town as soon as next week. If you're fast enough, that is. 

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Tony Merevick is Cities News Editor at Thrillist and is counting down the days until his next vacation. Send news tips to news@thrillist.com and follow him on Twitter @tonymerevick.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
This Brilliant App Donates to Charity When Twitter Trolls Piss You Off

related

READ MORE
Tokyo's Opening a Ninja-Training Academy and Museum

related

READ MORE
This Rare Video of a Deep-Sea 'Cosmic' Jellyfish Is Weird as Hell

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like