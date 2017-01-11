JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

JetBlue, the US airline widely admired for its frequent flash sales with damn good deals on flights, is -- you guessed it -- having another flash sale with damn good deals on flights. This time, you have two days to score tickets starting at $34.
From now through Wednesday, the ever-popular US airline is offering dozens of discounted fares for one-way flights to both domestic and international destinations -- some for as low as 34 bucks and many more in the $39 to $99 range. JetBlue's official flash sale site has the full list of flights (you can easily sort them by price), including highlights like Boston to Richmond, Virginia for $39, San Francisco to Las Vegas for $39, and NYC to Bermuda for $59, among several others. But as with previous flash sales, you'll likely have move fast to nab a cheap flight out of your nearest airport.
The deals, however, come with some restrictions. Specifically, you'll have to travel between January 18th and March 8th, although February 17th through February 26th are blacked out, according to the flash sale site. You also won't be able to fly on Fridays or Sundays, so you might just have to part with an extra vacation day if you end up taking a quick weekend trip.
With any luck, you might just be able to get a head start on all that traveling you resolved to do in the new year.
