JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

JetBlue, the US airline widely admired for its frequent flash sales with damn good deals on flights, is -- you guessed it -- having another flash sale with damn good deals on flights. This time, you have two days to score tickets starting at $34.

From now through Wednesday, the ever-popular US airline is offering dozens of discounted fares for one-way flights to both domestic and international destinations -- some for as low as 34 bucks and many more in the $39 to $99 range. JetBlue's official flash sale site has the full list of flights (you can easily sort them by price), including highlights like Boston to Richmond, Virginia for $39, San Francisco to Las Vegas for $39, and NYC to Bermuda for $59, among several others. But as with previous flash sales, you'll likely have move fast to nab a cheap flight out of your nearest airport.