Mysterious Jetpack Sighting 3,000 Feet Over LA Sparks FBI Investigation

Amid COVID-19 restrictions, someone seems to have figured out a social distancing loophole. Instead of staying inside, or six feet apart, they were sighted flying a jetpack 3,000 feet above Los Angeles.

On August 30, two airline pilots spotted someone flying a jetpack as they approached Los Angeles International Airport, according to a report by The New York Times. The air-traffic-control radio exchanges were captured and posted by LiveATC.net, and they demonstrate just how difficult it is to break a pilot's cool composure.

“Tower, American 1997 -- we just passed a guy in a jetpack,” said a calm American Airlines pilot flying in from Philly at around 6:35pm. The equally chill controller asked which side the guy was on, which turned out to be 300 yards to the plane’s left. Less than a minute later, a JetBlue pilot reported the same.

“Only in LA," responded the controller, but, while jetpack sightings are rare, they certainly happen elsewhere. A few years ago, Thrillist reported on a man who flew around the Statue of Liberty via jetpack, for example. But authorization from the Federal Aviation Administration is normally required to take the futuristic vehicle for a spin, and flying around an airport is an especially ridiculous breach of law.

According to the NYT, both the FBI and FAA are looking into the matter. No report on whether an investigation is secretly ongoing for the UFOs spotted by two pilots in Arizona, as well, but we hold onto hope that aliens will come and save us from our planet soon.