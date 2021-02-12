Jet's Is Going All out with Heart-Shaped Pizza, Cinnamon Stix & Breads

Lovers everywhere truly have oodles of heart-shaped treats to choose from this Valentine’s Day. Aside from the classic heart-shaped candy box, you’ve got an abundance of cakes, donuts, and all manner of anatomically incorrect but still very festive pizzas to choose from. Jet’s addition to the genre, however, is among the only Detroit-style offerings we’ve seen so far this season.

This February 14, Jet’s Pizza is shaping its Detroit-style pies into hearts at locations nationwide. Its standard configuration includes mozzarella and one topping, but it can also be customized to your left ventricle’s content. Jet’s Cinnamon Stix and breads will be heart-shaped for the occasion, too.

All three can be ordered online with the code LOVE for heart-shaped pizza, BEMINE for Jet’s bread, and SWEET for the Cinnamon Stix. And in the true spirit of Valentine’s Day, contact-free service is available.

"Your Valentine will fall in love at first bite when you give the gift the of our heart-shaped pizzas, Jet's Bread and Cinnamon Stix," John Jetts, president of Jet's America, Inc., said in a statement. "Our Valentine's Day promotion is a fun and tasty way to show your loved ones you are thinking of them."