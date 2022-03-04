Jet's Is Bringing Its Detroit-Style Pizza to 5 More States

Five lucky states will soon be getting to experience the magic that is Jet's Pizza. The chain that serves up delicious Detroit-style, deep-dish pizza is expanding its reach with 30 new locations.

Jet's will open new locations in Utah, Kansas, New Mexico, Washington, and Nevada while additional expansion is happening in Denver, Phoenix, Austin, New York City, Chicago, Naples, and Pensacola. The new locations will heavily emphasize digital ordering through Jet's website or its text-to-order feature.

"It's truly incredible to see the love for our brand grow. People appreciate quality and that's what sets us apart," said John Jetts, president of Jet's America, Inc, in a press release shared with Thrillist. "We continue to have new franchisees who want to be part of this era of growth. Last year we had 294 new applicants want to open up their own Jet's Pizza."

These new locations will join over 400 other Jet's Pizza locations across the country. To find out if there is already a location near you can head to the Jet's Pizza website.