Jet’s Pizza Is the Latest Chain with Text-to-Order Tech

Texting-to-order features are a logical move at a time when people are still ordering takeout and delivery more than dining in restaurants, not to mention the general disinterest in talking on the phone shared by many. TGI Fridays has the feature, Taco Bell, Pizza Hut, and KFC are planning for it, and now Jet’s Pizza is getting in on the text-to-order tech.

"I think it's fair to say that text-to-order is the easiest ordering method in all of food ordering, not just pizza,” CIO Aaron Nilsson said in a statement. “It's the future. It is a premium experience that pairs well with our premium tasting pizza. No apps to download, no Alexa to buy, just a great experience.”

And it sounds simple enough. Customers simply text their local Jet’s like they would a friend, but a friend who makes Detroit-style pizza on demand. “The system then facilitates payment,” according to the statement, “processes the order, sends the order information into the store, and responds with confirmation and order timing.”

One million text orders have already been processed through about 75% of Jet’s locations, and text customers can receive an automatic 20% off at participating locations, but only for a little while. You can see if the service is available at your location here.