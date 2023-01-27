A New, Easier Way to Get from NYC to JFK Airport Just Opened

Manhattan's East Side—and anyone ever planning on visiting Manhattan's East Side—can officially rejoice. NYC just unveiled a new way connecting the city to John F. Kennedy Airport, and the East Side will benefit from it the most.

On Wednesday, the Grand Central Madison station inaugurated a new service allowing travelers to easily commute to and from JFK Airport. Thanks to an expansion of the Long Island Rail Road (LIRR), which is the first one in 112 years, commuters will now be able to easily depart the new hub and get to the JFK AirTrain in Jamaica, which will then take them directly to the airport. The cost? A mere $13, as The Points Guy notes. Much, much cheaper than a taxi.

The new service is a welcome addition to that of Penn Station, and Governor Hochul is excited to offer better airport connection to New Yorkers residing on the East Side.

"Grand Central Madison is a game changer for New Yorkers, and I look forward to welcoming Long Island commuters to our tremendous new terminal," Governor Hochul said in a statement. "Infrastructure is all about connections, and this project is an extraordinary step forward to better connect millions of New Yorkers with their homes, their families and their jobs."

The new LIRR trains will run between 6:15 am and 8 pm on weekdays, while on weekends they will offer service between 7 am and 11 pm. Passengers will be able to catch the train every 30 minutes during regular periods—weekday mid-day and during the weekends—and every hour during peak times.