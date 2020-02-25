Jif Put 'Gif' on Its New Peanut Butter Jars to Help Settle the Pronunciation Debate

You say potato, I say potato in the same way. Who the heck is saying potah-to? Probably the same people pronouncing "GIF" with a hard G. News flash: it's pronounced like Jif peanut butter. And in case you needed a reminder, The J.M. Smucker Company has teamed up with Giphy to release limited-edition jars of Jif peanut butter labeled Gif instead of Jif.
You can get these jars on Amazon now, for $9.99. A regular Jif on Amazon costs around $4, but will make for an incredibly lame dining experience. Why eat your PB&J in peace when you can start pointless fights with your loved ones?
I know what you're thinking: Guh-if. You're wrong. Just listen to Steve Wilhite, the Creator of the GIF, speak the truth. Wilhite said the pronunciation choice was actually based on the PB brand. Employees involved in the development would play with the spread's catchphrase and say “Choosy developers choose GIF(jif).”
OK, certain mistakes are understandable. Like, apparently Adidas is pronounced AH-dee-dahs, not Ah-DEE-dus, because the brand is derived from the name of German founder Adolf Dassler. No thanks. But Guh-if is worse than pronouncing a bagel like "bag-ull," so educate yourself with this GIF jar ASAP. Absolutely nothing depends on it.
Please Don't Hang Up: Milwaukee
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.