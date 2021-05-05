Jim Beam Debuts 2 New Canned Cocktails for Summer

Sometimes a White Claw just won't cut it. It's been a long day and you need something a little, well, stronger come happy hour. Enter: Jim Beam. The bourbon maker is launching two ready-to-drink cocktails with its iconic Kentucky whiskey.

The rollout features two cocktails: the Jim Beam Classic Highball and the Jim Beam Ginger Highball, both of which were designed to created a "convenient solution for beer boredom." The collection was inspired by the cult-fave Highball Cocktail with chilled Jim Beam Bourbon, ice, and soda water or ginger ale. The Classic has bubbly seltzer and a hint of citrus (with the bourbon, of course) while the Ginger Highball boasts Jim Beam paired with a crisp ginger ale.

Both canned beverages come in 355ml slender cans, are 5% ABV, and are already rolling out nationwide for $9.99 per four-pack and $2.50 if you want a 12-ounce single can.

Of course, the Kentucky-based Whiskey maker isn't the only major liquor brand to square-off against White Claw this year. Just last month Jose Cuervo announced the release of its own take on the trend with a tequila seltzer, Playamar, which comes in Lime, Grapefruit, Mango and Black Cherry flavors.

So, I guess it comes down to one thing: are you more tequila or whiskey?