Jim Beam Wants to Build This 'Snow Globe' Bar Experience at Your House

This was the year our homes became the hottest new nightlife destinations—simply because we couldn't leave or socialize with anyone other than our households. And with COVID-19 cases surging this winter, now's not the time for pandemic fatigue.

Jim Beam's "Beam Snow Globe" sweepstakes will make your place even more bar-like without the crowds. The Kentucky bourbon maker is selling an at-home drinking experience complete with a speaker system, socially distanced bartender, and individual snow globe domes.

"Here at Jim Beam, we're all about bringing people together safely and responsibly over a glass of bourbon," the brand's master distiller Fred Noe said in a press release. "While we wish we could welcome folks to the Jim Beam American Stillhouse for the holidays this year, instead we're bringing the spirit of Kentucky to a few bourbon lovers with this unique 'Beam Snow Globe' experience and some bourbon cocktails."