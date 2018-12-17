Jimmy Buffett Is Opening a 300-Acre Margaritaville Resort With a Water Park in January

Listening to Jimmy Buffett can make even waiting in line at the DMV feel restive, so it makes sense that Margaritaville has become synonymous with vacation (there's even a Margaritaville retirement home). There's a mysterious power to that music -- in spite or maybe because of all the kitsch -- and this magic will likely never be stronger than at this new Margaritaville resort.
It's appropriately called Margaritaville Resort Orlando and will cover 300 acres, 14 of which will be waterpark. Coastal Living reports that the cheeseburgerly paradise, which opens January 2019, will feature four sections: the Margaritaville Hotel (rates start at $199 a night); Margaritaville Cottages (rentable and ownable); the Sunset Walk shopping, dining and entertainment district; and finally the Island H20 Live! water park.
People reports that the park is being billed as Florida’s “most immersive water park" and features a lazy river, a wave pool, nine rides, and rafting. And cabanas and hammocks, obviously. Unfortunately, though, that section won't be open until the spring of 2019.
“Margaritaville Resort Orlando will be the first resort destination in this area where guests and owners can equally enjoy a personalized, premium experience and a robust offering of amenities, all within easy walking distance from their guest room or cottage home,” Alyssa Bushey, head of marketing for the resort, said in a news release. “More than 35 dining, recreation and relaxation options, shopping, spas, entertainment, a dine-in movie theatre and an exhilarating water park are all just a short stroll or trolley ride away.”
The resort will also be kid-friendly, with kids and teen clubs. But don't worry about that. Kids love Jimmy Buffett. Everyone loves Jimmy Buffet. Right?
Right?
