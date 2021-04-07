Jimmy Dean Just Turned Breakfast into Nuggets

We love a sausage, egg, and cheese in all its forms, at any time of day. On reflection, it’s hard to believe that we’ve never previously imagined them in nugget form. Until now.

Jimmy Dean’s latest freezer aisle breakfast food combines the beloved SEC with the highly convenient nugget to genius effect. Breakfast nuggets take sausage or chicken sausage, egg, and cheese, covers it all in a crispy coating, and keeps it all bite-sized for you to pop any time, anywhere. Truly not since pizza rolls has humanity witnessed this type of culinary innovation.

The company leans pretty hard into the ‘kids love nuggets’ angle in its product announcement, but the adult opportunities for these babies are much more exciting. They will impress your date on Netflix and chill night, they’d be the envy of your fellow morning commuters, and they’re the ideal accoutrement in cities that have recently legalized recreational cannabis.

Jimmy Dean breakfast nuggets are available in stores nationwide.