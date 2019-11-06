Jimmy Dean Is Selling Sausage-Scented Wrapping Paper for Extra Savory Presents

Ah, the holidays. Nothing like unwrapping presents while surrounded by the wafting scent of cinnamon, hot chocolate, and... sizzling sausage?
Jimmy Dean is getting into the holiday spirit this season with the Jimmy Dean Recipe Gift Exchange, a festive way to cook Jimmy Dean sausages and be rewarded with fun -- and quite frankly, weird -- presents, a company spokesperson told Thrillist. Yes, this includes sausage-scented wrapping paper and a glass sausage tree ornament, what everyone hopes for during this especially festive time of year.
"Holiday meals are steeped in tradition with home cooks bringing out their most cherished recipes during this time of year," Scott Glenn, marketing director for the Jimmy Dean brand, said in a press release. "We are so honored that Jimmy Dean sausage plays a part in those recipes. We look forward to seeing what fans cook up this year for the Recipe Gift Exchange and hope our unique sausage gifts light up their season."
So... how exactly do you snag a coveted roll of sausage-scented wrapping paper, or weird-looking cowboy boot slipper hybrids? It's simple: Cook your favorite recipe that involves Jimmy Dean sausage, take an IG worthy photo of your dish, submit your picture to Jimmy Dean here, and reap the truly priceless gift of giving people presents that smell a bit smoky and meaty.
Submissions will be accepted through December 17, 2019 -- or while supplies last. And supplies might not last that long because aside from slippers, wrapping paper, and an ornament, you can also get sausage-scented lip balm, a sausage-flavored candy cane, or Jimmy Dean socks. Riveting stuff.
