Fallon Cracked Up Turning People's Baby Pictures Into Memes

Baby pictures are to memes as the blues are to rock music. It's hard to imagine the latter could exist without the former. Dig back to the early days of internet culture, through Geocities sites and memes that aged as well as Home Improvement. You'll find babies. There were those dancing babies (why was that funny?), the baby who hates sandcastles, and Charlie bit my finger, among many others. Baby memes are nearly inexhaustible and good for any occasion, basically the opposite of an actual baby.
Jimmy Fallon's team at The Tonight Show is clearly onto this with the "Baby Memes" segment. People send in photos of their baby on Twitter with the hashtag #TonightShowBabyMemes and the show, well, turned those babies into memes. (Or a meme template, since they aren't really being shared and tweaked, which is kind of what makes a meme a meme.) Not sure any of them will have the da Vinci-esque staying power of the Baby Sinclair from Dinosaurs, but that's not really what the show is after.
The babies selected for the show were cute and goofy and everything you hope for in a segment about funny baby pictures. It even included an obligatory reference to Game of Thrones with a bebe captioned, "When u realize u got nothing to watch now that Game of Thrones ended." True. Or, mostly true.
Watch all the best babies above, even if they forgot to include even one picture of Bart Harley Jarvis.
