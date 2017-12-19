Fallon Played "Christmas" on Classroom Instruments With Anna Kendrick and Darlene Love

Jimmy Fallon's relentless cheerfulness was made for moments like this. On Monday, The Tonight Show released a new installment of its "Classroom Instruments" segment. Basically, Fallon and The Roots bring in artists to play their songs backstage almost entirely on classroom instruments (or in the case of Migos, office supplies). What comes out the other side is a little kitschy, but it's usually a lot of fun.
The new video has actress Anna Kendrick joining Fallon and the Roots to sing Darlene Love's "Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)" with the singer herself. Love originally recorded the song back in 1963, and it's the exact kind of song that thrives rewritten in an arrangement featuring a Casio keyboard, xylophone, and kazoo. It feels far less novel than a classroom instrument rendition of, say, Metallica's "Enter Sandman."
This is the second time in just a few days that "Christmas" has made a late-night appearance on NBC. The song was a part of a Christmas medley by the Foo Fighters on Saturday Night Live over the weekend.
Watch the full performance above, then dig up some older classroom instrument performances, like Ed Sheeran playing "Shape of You" with The Roots.
