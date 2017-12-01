People Shared Their Worst Decoration Disasters With Jimmy Fallon and They're Bad

November is over and now it's time for the holidays. The Tonight Show welcomed December with another of its Hashtag segments, asking people to share their worst holiday decoration disasters with the #DecorationDisaster hashtag on Twitter.
Viewers delivered with stories of parents turning toppled yard decorations into a crime scene and dads nailing a Christmas tree to the wall. To get people sharing, Fallon started the ask on Twitter with a story of his own.
On the show, Fallon featured some of the best, but there were a boatload of responses on Twitter that got even weirder than the ones featured on-air.
Here are a few more, in case hearing other people's holiday horror stories is a cathartic endeavor for you.
Hopefully, you're able to turn the disasters of others into something positive. Maybe those are the exact kind of candy cane cookies you wanted to deliver to your family this year. As the saying goes, one person's disaster is another person's batch of penis cookies for a stodgy aunt.