Jimmy Fallon Cracked Up at People's Explanations of Why They're Single

Its ability to induce relatable cringes is the strength of Jimmy Fallon's Hashtags segments. The host asks fans to answer a question on Twitter using a hashtag, and then he shares some of his favorite responses on the show. Past installments have included #WeddingFails, #MyWeirdRoommate, and #WorstSummerJob.
In a new installment during Thursday's show (and in honor of the finale of The Bachelorette), Fallon asked viewers to share the reasons they're single using the hashtag #WhyImSingle. The list is divided between dating horror stories like sneezing in a date's face and just generally being gross, like the guy who uses his hoodie as a popcorn bowl. (Though, grossness is subjective because apparently, that person has a deep love of using their hood as a bowl. Points for being yourself despite the fact others might not want to accidentally put butter grease in their hair or have popcorn seasoned with salt and dandruff.)
The show features some highlights, but there are loads more tweets, including many that own it and show they've chosen to be single. Here are a few that are particularly good.
As usual, a lot of the brief stories are damn relatable. Sleeping diagonally is an excellent way to spend the night.
