Watch Fallon Laugh at Viewers Ruining Christmas Songs

We're already a week into December. The holidays and the end of the year are coming up fast, along with the required Christmas-themed radio stations, holiday lights edging homes, and inflatable snowmen.

If you haven't seen the tell-tale signs, here's another: Christmas-themed sketches on late-night shows. Jimmy Fallon's weekly "Hashtags" segment is on it. The latest installment asked viewers to tweet out responses to a prompt to add a word to ruin a Christmas song. The segment tweets out a prompt like #WeddingFail, #HomeSchoolFail, or #QuarantineABook.

The ask to ruin a Christmas song by adding a word to the title was met with a pile of weird additions, current events, and Mark Hammil joining in on the jokes that became a trending topic on Twitter. It's a familiar format, but a few viewers drilled the prompt with funny replies that skewered Rudy Guiliani or just turned the song into an awkward moment, like "What Child Is This, Maury?"

From "Feliz Navidad-bod" to the Chuck Berry classic "Run, Rudolph's Hair-dye, Run," they're all in the video above.