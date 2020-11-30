Fallon Cracked Up Over Stories About Horrible Cooking Disasters

Without any study that could prove it, the anecdotal evidence indicates a lot of people gave cooking Thanksgiving dinner a shot for the first time due to the necessary distancing this year. If you were nervous about basting your first turkey, you probably could have used this video a few days ago.

For "Hashtags" on The Tonight Show, Jimmy Fallon asked viewers to share some cooking disaster stories. The timing really couldn't have been better. If you haven't come across the almost-weekly segment before, Fallon asks viewers to respond to a prompt on Twitter such as #HomeSchoolFail, #NewThanksgivingTraditions, or #IGotBusted. This week, it was #CookingFails.

Given the timing of the prompt, many tweets are focused on Thanksgiving, but not all of them. Some just have to do with reading the directions on microwave macaroni and cheese or paying attention to what your significant other is trying to feed you. (It might be a finger, and they might not really be trying to feed that finger to you.)

Now that we're a few days removed from the day turkeys fear, one hopes your cooking experience did not reach the rocky depths that some of these people have experienced.