Fallon Cracked Up Over Funny Advice From Dads on 'The Tonight Show'

Father's Day is on Sunday. If there's one characteristic that bonds a whole lot of dads, it's their willingness to give advice whether or not anyone was asking.

The Tonight Show highlighted the odd, occasionally useless, often funny advice of dads in a new "Hashtags" segment just before Father's Day arrived on June 20. The almost weekly feature asks viewers to respond to a prompt on Twitter. The show compiles some of its favorites, and Jimmy Fallon reads them out on-air. Past segments have had topics like stories about your worst car, worst first dates, why your family is weird, and homeschooling disasters.

Viewers delivered some ridiculous advice under the hashtag #Dadvice. A lot of reads like dad jokes, but there are some that it's a little hard to tell if it was a joke or intended to genuinely be advice. Was it really a joke when one dad said, "If you're a good enough driver, you'll never have to use your brakes." Probably a joke, right? Right?

See all the good advice in the video above. Then you can start to debate if "Son, believe in yourself because I don't" was meant to be a joke.