Fallon Cracked Up Over Funny Advice From Dads on 'The Tonight Show'
Dads are always willing to give advice, but that doesn't mean it's always good advice.
Father's Day is on Sunday. If there's one characteristic that bonds a whole lot of dads, it's their willingness to give advice whether or not anyone was asking.
The Tonight Show highlighted the odd, occasionally useless, often funny advice of dads in a new "Hashtags" segment just before Father's Day arrived on June 20. The almost weekly feature asks viewers to respond to a prompt on Twitter. The show compiles some of its favorites, and Jimmy Fallon reads them out on-air. Past segments have had topics like stories about your worst car, worst first dates, why your family is weird, and homeschooling disasters.
Viewers delivered some ridiculous advice under the hashtag #Dadvice. A lot of reads like dad jokes, but there are some that it's a little hard to tell if it was a joke or intended to genuinely be advice. Was it really a joke when one dad said, "If you're a good enough driver, you'll never have to use your brakes." Probably a joke, right? Right?
See all the good advice in the video above. Then you can start to debate if "Son, believe in yourself because I don't" was meant to be a joke.