Fallon & the Roots Cracked Up Over Fan-Written Football Raps

The NFL season kicked off on Friday with the first big batch of games landing on Sunday. (Hope you remembered to set your fantasy line-up.) To celebrate the arrival of the new season, The Tonight Show had fans write football raps on Twitter for the new installment of "Hashtags."

If you're new to the segment, the show does it almost weekly, putting out a prompt on Twitter and having viewers respond. Then, host Jimmy Fallon reads the best responses on-air. They have sent out prompts like wedding disasters, your signature move, real-life plot twists, or stories about funny teachers.

This installment was a little different, though. The show asked viewers to take a popular song and change the lyrics to make a "football rap." Instead of just reading out the responses like usual, Fallon had The Roots sing the tweets to the tune of the original song. The twists included versions of Outkast's "Ms. Jackson," Lil Nas X's "Old Town Road," and "The Real Slim Shady" by Eminem, among others.

It's a goofy way to start another season where 97% of the teams are just hoping that Tom Brady doesn't win yet another Super Bowl. Watch all the raps in the video above.