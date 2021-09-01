Fallon Cracked Up Over Stories About Funny Teachers

Many students are back in school already or loading up on notebooks for the approaching first day. So, The Tonight Show put out a well-timed installment of "Hashtags" focused on funny stories about teachers.

The Tonight Show and host Jimmy Fallon do the segment almost weekly, asking viewers to respond to a prompt like #MyFunnyTeacher on Twitter. The show picks out some of the funniest responses, and Fallon reads them on-air. Past installments have featured prompts like new Halloween traditions, advice from dads, stories about your worst car, and party fails.

The pile of stories that surfaced with #MyFunnyTeacher includes accidental sex scenes, a teacher who forgets to tell the class that Forrest Gump is fiction, and teachers with bits like asking anyone who is absent to raise their hand.

Come for the funny stories about teachers, stay for the long discussion of how you spell zhuzh. (Or is it zhoosh?) Though, that debate is kind of ruined if you have subtitles on. It's right there.