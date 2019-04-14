Fallon Revealed the Hilarious Things People Would Do If They Sat on the Iron Throne

Game of Thrones madness is reaching its zenith. The show's final season debuts Sunday, April 14, and it's hard to escape all the talk about its arrival. It's on Oreos, beers, other brand's commercials, and it's the subject of the latest installment of "Hashtags" on The Tonight Show.
If you haven't seen the recurring segment previously, the show puts out a prompt and asks people to respond on Twitter using a specific hashtag, like #ItShouldBeIllegalTo. The best responses are selected and read on-air by Jimmy Fallon. This time, the Game of Thrones-inspired prompt asked people what they'd do if they sat on the Iron Throne.
Few of the suggestions touch on the show at all, save an edict that made people introduce themselves with titles like Daenerys. The tweets are more focused on life's small annoyances. "All condiment bottles would have the cap on the bottom. It's 2019, ain't nobody got time to spank ketchup," one read. Others address the smoke detector going off while cooking, turn signals, and having to respond to Netflix when it asks if you're still watching.
Watch the full segment above while you try to figure out what to do with yourself until Game of Thrones starts.
