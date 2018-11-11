Fallon Cracks Up Over Stories About Why People Are Grinches

It's not just the pharmacy down the street that has jumped on the holiday bandwagon a little early. Jimmy Fallon did a holiday-themed "Hashtags" segment on Friday's episode of The Tonight Show.
The segments ask viewers to share themed stories on Twitter using a hashtag. This time, the show asked people to share stories with the tag #WhyImaGrinch. Viewers delivered anecdotes so curmudgeonly that Ebenezer Scrooge decided to give raises to all his employees.
Though, some of these aren't so much stories about why people are a Grinch, as they're stories about Grinch-y things people have done. Chief among those stories is the guy who said he wraps empty packages and puts them under the Christmas tree. If his kids act up, he throws one of the empty boxes in the fire. Even Dr. Evil would raise a pinky over that one. It's pure evil genius. It's truly Grinchtacular.
Also good, though not nearly as bitter, is the mom who wrote, "When my kids come begging for a bite of my food, but I'm not in the mood to share, I say, 'Sorry, kids, but this has alcohol in it.'" We need a book on parenting from her because that's a life hack for parenting.
