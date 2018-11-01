Fallon Cracked Himself Up While Revealing People's Weird Halloween Stories

Halloween is an excellent holiday because everything about it is kind of weird. So, the bar is pretty high for a Halloween story to genuinely be surprisingly weird. Nonetheless, a bunch of these stories manage to hit the mark.
On Wednesday's episode of The Tonight Show, Jimmy Fallon brought back the "Hashtags" segment after asking people to share stories about strange Halloween happenings using the hashtag #WeirdestHalloweenEver. If you've never seen the segment, the show comes up with a hashtag and asks people to post funny stories to Twitter using the tag. Past installments have included #WhyIGotFired, #WorstSummerJob, and #WhyImSingle. Then Fallon reads some of the highlights on-air.
Wednesday's segment didn't disappoint, especially the guy who'd had a few too many drinks and didn't realize it was Halloween. He gave the kids a buck each and shut off his porch lights.
Though, the highlight might be Fallon reading the name Gum Gumerson in what sounded like an impression of Gus Chiggins, the old prospector from one of the best Saturday Night Live sketches that never made it to air. (Fallon was in the sketch and, appropriately, couldn't stop laughing throughout the entire thing.)
