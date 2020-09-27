Jimmy Fallon Cracked Up Over Stories of Home School Disasters

Maintaining a sense of humor is important in difficult situations even though it can be hard when everything is crap. That's especially true with regard to how school is going this year for anyone with school-age kids, especially when kids are partaking in distance learning. It takes a lot of flexibility on the part of parents and students (and sometimes employers and grandparents and neighbors and teachers and...).

This new reality was the focus of the latest "Hashtags" segment on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The segment looks for people to respond to a prompt on Twitter using a hashtag like #MomQuotes or #WeddingFail. This time it was #HomeSchoolFail, looking for stories of homeschooling gone wrong. According to Fallon, it was trending on Twitter just minutes after the show announced the prompt.

That's not surprising. Parents and students are struggling through the challenges and unexpected transitions that come with remote learning during a pandemic. Also, similar to the new world of Zoom meetings at work, you're inviting a teacher and a whole classroom of students into your home, which is bound to go poorly at some point. Like the family that discovered their student was going to class in the hot tub or the fifth-grader who chose an inappropriate mug to use during class.

Watch the whole string of home school mishaps in the video above.