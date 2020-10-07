Fallon Asked for Stories of When People Got Busted & They're Hilarious

Twitter has been a weird place over the last week or so. However, The Tonight Show has again managed to inject something into the stream that could briefly, joyfully distract from the election and the pandemic.

The show's regular "Hashtags" segment asks viewers to respond to a prompt on Twitter, with the best replies -- at least, the best replies fit for network TV -- getting showcased on The Tonight Show. Past installments have included #MomQuotes, #AddAWordRuinAShow, and #HomeSchoolFail. This time, host Jimmy Fallon asked viewers to share stories about times they got busted.

The responses were absurd, with some familiar scenarios featuring teenagers trying to sneak out of the house or going to a club. Or, somehow, a guy getting caught doing air guitar and pretending that he was just brushing lint off his shirt. Watch the clip above to see all of the responses, including Black Thought's best Christian Bale Batman impression.