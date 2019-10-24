Fallon Cracked Up Over People's Terrible Costume Stories

Halloween is a holiday perfectly suited to one of Jimmy Fallon's "Hashtags" segments because everyone has had or seen an unfortunate costume situation at some point. This week, the show did just that, asking fans to share stories about their worst Halloween costume using the hashtag #MyWorstCostume.
If you haven't seen the segment before, The Tonight Show asks viewers to go on Twitter to share stories based on a themed hashtag like #WeddingFail, #WhyImSingle, or #WhyIGotFired. The best -- or at least the best that are safe for broadcast -- are read on-air by Fallon.
People delivered some hilarious stories about their costume mishaps. The tweets included a kid who accidentally dress up as leftovers, an amazingly orchestrated 50 Shades of Grey costume, and an old Ariana Grande. Fallon even shared a costume horror story from his own childhood when he dressed up as a kid with a bloody lip in a shirt and jeans with a Batman mask.
Watch above and see how one of the tweets was particularly nice.
'Last Week Tonight' Writer Josh Gondelman Takes Shots, Talks About Working For John Oliver
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.