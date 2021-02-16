Fallon Cracked Up When Viewers Ruined Love Songs for Valentine's Day

If you spent a socially distant Valentine's Day listening to classic love songs, this Jimmy Fallon's segment might hit particularly hard. The Tonight Show asked viewers to ruin love songs by adding just one extra word in honor of Cupid's birthday.

The request was part of the almost weekly segment on the show called "Hashtags." Each week, Fallon & co. ask viewers to respond to a prompt on Twitter, and the funniest replies are shared on-air. Past prompts have included home school fails, terrible inventions, bad descriptions of TV shows, and weird Thanksgiving traditions.

The responses were pretty great, including one from Congressman Eric Swalwell, which is unexpected. Though, to be fair, a lot of these responses are unexpected unless you were already adding some words to pretend Elton John sang "Can You Feel the Love Handles Tonight."

In case any of those titles aren't ringing a bell, Fallon does the work of singing a few bars for you from classics like "Baby I Love Your Wayfair Couch" and "When a Man Loves a Different Woman."