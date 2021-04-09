Fallon Cracked Up at Stories Of What People's Weird 'Signature Moves'

Each of us has a strange quirky thing that no one else does. You might not be sure why you do it, but it's just become something you do out of force of habit for no particular reason. (Okay, the reason is probably that you think it's funny, and that's good enough.)

That's the focus of the new "Hashtags" segment on The Tonight Show. Each week, Jimmy Fallon asks viewers to chime in on Twitter, responding to prompts like stories about your first car, why your family is weird, or worst first dates. Then the best responses are read on-air. This week, in recognition of Wrestlemania coming up over the weekend, he asked viewers to share their signature move, which is the show's Wrestlemania-inspired way of asking what the weird thing you do that no one else does.

There are some hilarious responses ranging from people pretending to use the force to some intense dad jokes. Also chiming in on Twitter was comedian Todd Barry, with what's probably the best response of all of them. Watch the whole video above and be prepared to run to the corner store for some Flamin' Hot Cheetos and peanut butter.