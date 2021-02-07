Fallon Cracked Up Over People Bragging About What They're Good At

The latest installment of Jimmy Fallon's "Hashtags" landed just a couple of days before Super Bowl LV. The championship will feature a 43-year-old quarterback who many consider to be the GOAT (greatest of all time). His opposite number is a young QB who could be the heir apparent to the superlative, especially if he leads Kansas City to its second straight title at just 25.

The pending showdown provided the inspiration for The Tonight Show's weekly segment, where it asks fans to respond to a hashtag prompt on Twitter. This week, the show asked people to explain what they're the GOAT of with the hashtag #ImTheGOATOf.

The responses are beautifully mundane and relatable, for the most part. Tonight Show viewers claim to be the GOAT of stopping the gas pump at ".00" and stopping the microwave with one second left on the timer. These are serious talents.

Then there was the viewer who said that they're the goat of singing "No Scrubs" like Ethel Merman. It's a weirdly specific boast. So, you'll be glad to know the show got audio evidence from the tweeter. That song cracks up a few people, and it makes sense. It's a strange talent and their description of it is accurate.