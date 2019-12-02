Fallon Cracked Up Over People's Weird Thanksgiving Traditions

Thanksgiving may have passed, but it's certainly not too late to laugh at strange Thanksgiving traditions. Maybe you don't think of yours as a tradition -- arguing about politics, your uncle bitching about another family member until they arrive -- but everyone has something.
In a new installment of Jimmy Fallon's "Hashtags" segment, the show asked viewers to share weird Thanksgiving traditions on Twitter using the hashtag #TurkeyDayTraditions. If this is your first encounter with "Hashtags," it just involves Fallon reading funny tweets other people wrote. The show picks a topic and asks people to share their stories on social media. They pick the best ones and read them on the show.
Holidays are a solid topic for the segment because families are impossibly weird, especially the ones who think they're really normal.
The stories shared in "Hashtags" this time around are pretty relatable, in addition to being ridiculous. Like the person who found a not-so-clever (yet effective) way of avoiding the post-meal clean-up or the group of cousins that take a "walk" to aid in dealing with their family. Families are truly a marvelous thing.
