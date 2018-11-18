Fallon Revealed People's Strange Thanksgiving Traditions & It's Weirder Than You'd Think

Everyone does Thanksgiving celebrations in their own fashion. It can make the traditions of others seems impossibly strange, often in wonderful ways. The Tonight Show's recurring "Hashtags" segment is well-suited to revealing these kinds of weird rites performed by people around the country, and that's what it did on Friday's show.
In "Hashtags," the show asks people to share surprising stories on Twitter using a preselected hashtag such as #WeirdestHalloweenEver or #WhyImaGrinch. This time it was #TurkeyDayTradition, and viewers delivered incredibly unexpected stories about what their family does on T-Day.
It seems almost unavoidable that some stories involved grandparents who stopped caring what anyone thinks and younger generations turning the stories of reminiscing aunts and uncles into a drinking game.
What was wholly unexpected was a new game everyone should play. (At least, it sounds better than Monopoly for Millennials.) The game is called Ham Slap, and surely the patent is pending. There don't appear to be any rules other than you surprise family members and slap them with a slice of ham while yelling, "You just got HAM SLAPPED!"
It's fun for at least half the family. As Fallon showed by incorporating it into basically every story, it combines well with other family traditions.
