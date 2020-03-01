These Jokes About Ruining TV Show Names Made Jimmy Fallon Crack Up

Words are important. There are constant examples in the news that show how true it is, but The Tonight Show went all-in on proving it with a familiar Twitter challenge.
It all happened on a new installment of "Hashtags." The recurring segment asked fans to respond to a prompt on Twitter using a hashtag like #MyWorstCostume, #WeddingFails, or #TurkeyDayTraditions. This time it was a prompt to ruin a show in one word using the hashtag #AddAWordRuinATVShow.
The tweets read on the show added a word to familiar TV shows to totally change the vibe of the show. For instance, Nailed It is a show about people not nailing culinary creations. Nailed Cousin Itt would be a sexy spin-off of The Addams Family.
Among the faux shows read on-air, only "Tom and Jerry Seinfeld" was received with an awkward silence. It didn't even elicit a "What's the deal with mouse traps?" response. Fallon felt it was unfair to the tweeter, so they gave the joke a second try, and the show where a cartoon cat lives across the hall from a big, impolite doofus was met with raucous applause.
Who says you never get a second chance to make a first impression?
