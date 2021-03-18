Jimmy Fallon Shared Viewers' Party Disasters in Honor of St. Patrick's Day

The COVID-19 pandemic has again restricted St. Patrick's Day celebrations. Whether you find the day-long pub crawl annoying or just what you need, 2021 didn't provide the all-out holiday many people celebrate every March.

The Tonight Show acknowledged this with its St. Patrick's Day edition of "Hashtags." The parties weren't there, and the show chose to remember the spirit of holidays past by asking viewers to share stories about times parties went unexpectedly and horribly awry. The show does "Hashtags" almost every week. The segment asks viewers to respond to a prompt on Twitter. Then host Jimmy Fallon reads some of the best responses on-air.

As much as most people are missing this holiday-scale socializing with the bar-hopping and free-flowing drinks that come along with it, this "Hashtags" was a reminder that not every party is that idyllic one in your mind. Some end in eating toilet paper, falling out of windows, nasty grandmothers, and children clubbing seals. At least, that's the case for some of the people who responded to The Tonight Show prompt.