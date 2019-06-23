Fallon Cracked Up Over People's Wedding Horror Stories

It's a lot of work to put together a wedding. When things go wrong (and things definitely do go wrong), it takes a lot to be able to laugh about it despite all the emotional energy that goes into the event. Fortunately, with the help of a little time, there are lots of people who have a sense of humor about their wedding mishaps.
It's fortunate because Jimmy Fallon's latest installment of "Hashtags" is all about wedding fails, and it might be one of the funniest set of responses the show has had for the segment. If this is your first encounter with "Hashtags," here's how it works. The Tonight Show comes up with a prompt, like #WeddingFails. They ask viewers to tweet on the theme using the hashtag and then Fallon reads some of the best responses on the show. Past installments have included #MyFamilyIsWeird, #ItShouldBeIllegalTo, #MomQuotes, and #TurkeyDayTradition.
Almost every response is a gem, as evidenced by the number of times Fallon covered his face giggling. They range from goofy (three grandmothers wearing the same outfit) to the truly unbelievable (a mother-in-law showing up in a wedding dress). Check out Twitter's best wedding fails in the video above.
