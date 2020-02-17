Jimmy Fallon Cracked Up Over Stories of Wedding Disasters

Weddings are an event that makes people say ad nauseam that you're making memories for a lifetime. Most of the time, they're talking about the beautiful moments where people publicly declare their love for each other. But it cuts both ways. If things go terribly adrift, that's also a memory people will carry for a lifetime.
The latter category was the kind of story The Tonight Show was looking for in its latest installment of "Hashtags." The show asked people to share stories about their wedding disasters with the hashtag #WeddingFail on Twitter. The show pulled out some of the best and weirdest anecdotes, and Jimmy Fallon read them on-air. He even cracked up over a couple whose photographer photoshopped Jesus into their wedding photo. (I think we'd all like to get an explanation of the circumstances around which the photographer thought that was a good idea.)
This batch of stories is as good as last year's collection of #WeddingFail yarns. Watch the whole thing above, then check out some of the best previous segments with topics like #TurkeyDayTraditions, #MyWorstCostume, #ItShouldBeIllegalTo, and #MyFamilyIsWeird, a topic that really cuts to the chase.
