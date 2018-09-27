Jimmy Fallon Cracked Up Over Stories About People's Weird Families

Jimmy Fallon and The Tonight Show brought back the popular "Hashtags" segment this week. The schtick asks people to share stories on Twitter (that we'll assume are true, because it's more fun that way). Then the best of those stories are read on-air by Fallon. This go-round, the show asked people to share stories about the crazy things their family does using the hashtag #MyFamilyIsWeird.
Viewers mostly brought their A game, sharing some weird stories about immediate family and terribly, terribly disgusting stories about their grandparents.
Ranking high on the WTF Meter was the grandpa who didn't like wearing pants. When he'd stand up, he would yell red light as a sign it was time for the kids to close their eyes. It's hard to imagine the "red light" command met with much resistance.
The one that really got Fallon going, or maybe confused, was a story about grandparents giggling over swapping dentures. Using someone else's toothbrush is already horrible. Using someone else's teeth is another level.
Watch the video above, and if seeing Fallon crack up over Twitter stories is your bag check out previous "Hashtags" on #WhyIGotFired, #MyWeirdRoommate, and #WhyImSingle.
'Are You Afraid of the Dark' Is Coming Back as a Movie
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.