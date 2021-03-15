Fallon Cracked Up Over People's Stories About Weird Families

Every family -- be it chosen or biological -- does weird things. It's just the way it is when you spend an absurd amount of time with the same people. You acquire unexpected habits that feel utterly normal in the presence of your family and look outlandish to anyone outside your circle.

Those are the kinds of stories The Tonight Show was hunting when it issued the latest social media prompt for its "Hashtags" segment. Every week or so, the show asks viewers to respond to a prompt on Twitter. Then the show reads its favorite responses on-air. If you've previously followed the segment, which often becomes a trending topic on Twitter, you've seen viewers respond to hashtags about homeschooling disasters, descriptions of your worst car, and worst first dates.

The latest prompt was #MyFamilyIsWeird. It may rank among the show's best prompts for the quality of stories it got back. For instance, the family that was showcased in the tweet that read, "If someone asks you to pass something at dinner, we always pass it the long way -- and at least three times around the table -- before giving it to them. We do it guests, too."

You can still share yours too because other people are still sharing stories under the hashtag on Twitter.