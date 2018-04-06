Fallon Shares People's Weirdest Roommate Stories

On Thursday's episode of The Tonight Show, Jimmy Fallon plumbed the depths of Twitter for amusing anecdotes in a new "Hashtags" segment. This time he asked people to share strange roommate stories with the hashtag #MyWeirdRoommate.
As usual, people delivered some unsettling stories. The responses came in many flavors. There's freaky: "I once had a roommate who would eat Cheetos with socks on both hands..." Annoying: "Every time my roommate would hiccup she would follow it by saying, 'Ouchie.'" And a little messed up: "Our pet snail died, but my roommate didn't want to break the news to me, so she moved him to a different spot in the tank every day..."
The stories echo -- in a slightly more PG fashion -- these horror stories of roommates in New York.
The conclusion you should draw? Roommates are weird and awful 99% of the time. Expect things to get weird. Unless it's you, of course. You're a kind and considerate roommate who would never eat someone's leftover pizza without asking.
Rinse down the weirdness with past "Hashtags" segments like #MomQuotes and #DecorationDisaster.
