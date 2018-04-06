Entertainment

Fallon Shares People's Weirdest Roommate Stories

04/06/2018
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

On Thursday's episode of The Tonight ShowJimmy Fallon plumbed the depths of Twitter for amusing anecdotes in a new "Hashtags" segment. This time he asked people to share strange roommate stories with the hashtag #MyWeirdRoommate.

As usual, people delivered some unsettling stories. The responses came in many flavors. There's freaky: "I once had a roommate who would eat Cheetos with socks on both hands..." Annoying: "Every time my roommate would hiccup she would follow it by saying, 'Ouchie.'" And a little messed up: "Our pet snail died, but my roommate didn't want to break the news to me, so she moved him to a different spot in the tank every day..."

The stories echo -- in a slightly more PG fashion -- these horror stories of roommates in New York.

The conclusion you should draw? Roommates are weird and awful 99% of the time. Expect things to get weird. Unless it's you, of course. You're a kind and considerate roommate who would never eat someone's leftover pizza without asking.

Rinse down the weirdness with past "Hashtags" segments like #MomQuotes and #DecorationDisaster.

Dustin Nelson is a News Writer with Thrillist. He holds a Guinness World Record but has never met the fingernail lady. Follow him @dlukenelson.

