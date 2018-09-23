Fallon Cracked Up Over Stories About Viewer's Weird Roommates

"Hashtags" was back on Thursday's episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. In the recurring segment, Fallon asks viewers to share stories on Twitter and shares the best of the lot on-air. This go-round, the show took the rare step of going back to the well on an old hashtag. As he's done before, he shared stories that were posted with the hashtag #MyWeirdRoommate.
You might expect roommate horror stories from the hashtag, but the stories are genuinely about weird (and occasionally gross) roommates. Like really weird. In the last #MyWeirdRoommate segment someone told a story about a roomie who ate Cheetos with socks on their hands because they were scared of permanently staining their fingers orange.
Weird.
In this one, the story that grabs Fallon most is the roommate who would put size 22 shoes in the middle of the room so he could tell guests, "Oh, my girlfriend's in the shower." It took a little considering, but Fallon finally conceded, "It's a good bit. I kind of like it."
