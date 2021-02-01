Fallon Cracks Up Over Stories About People's Worst Inventions

Necessity is the mother of invention. Sometimes the sole peels back from part of your boot, and you have to discover whether gum can really hold things together like it does in cartoons. We've all had those moments when you "invent" something that feels genius at the moment. A former roommate of mine put peanut butter and jelly on a tortilla because we were out of bread and tossed it in the quesadilla maker because, well, there was a tortilla involved, I assume. Those became a staple of his diet for a bit.

This is the focus of The Tonight Show's newest "Hashtags" segment. Not PB&J tortillas. Inventions. Or, maybe more accurately, "inventions." Every week the show asks fans to respond to a prompt on Twitter with personal stories. Past prompts have included homeschooling disasters, weird roommates, and summer job horror stories. This time, Fallon and co. asked for your worst inventions.

Not every invention is "Chip Soup." Some of the inventions are pretty good. Though, there are a couple of different levels of "good" at play. There's the "I'd do that" level with inventions like using a drumstick to change channels on your TV after breaking a remote. Then there's that level of good where you wouldn't be at all surprised to realize this exists, like the avocado stick. That definitely exists. Right?