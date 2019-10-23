Fallon Can't Stop Giggling While Acting out a Car Commercial With Jessica Biel

The Giggles is a condition without a cure. It either goes away on its own, or you die. It's also stigmatized -- when you're prone to The Giggles like late night show host Jimmy Fallon, you get made fun of for being a host that can't keep it together on air. And his latest '90s commercial spoof with Jessica Biel and Billy Crudup doesn't help this reputation.
But I don't care what they say, I love Fallon. When I have 2am hot sweat fantasies about getting famous and then forced into a battle of wits with a talk show host, I'm comforted by the image of Fallon laughing as soon as I attempt a joke, or breathe oxygen. But you have to hand it to the guy, he does tend to keep it together for the most part during skits. Unless it's a improv-style commercial. The last one with Demi Moore, Justin Hartley and Mark Ronson nearly killed him.
The Moore and friends commercial followed a similar style to this one: Fallon and the host dress up and do a cue card cold read that is often silly or provocative, and the goal, it seems, is to stay as animated and in-character as possible throughout.
Fallon first breaks when he asks, "You ever wonder what happened to OJ's white Bronco?" and it spirals from there. Biel really starts to crack when she has to list a strange assortment of car colors offered at the dealership: yellow, gold, grond, silvish, jean, jawn, money, moony, etc.
Luckily this isn't Broadway, and the comedic cracks on talkshows remind us that the host and the guests are actually deriving pleasure from their work. Celebrities have 2am hot sweat dreams about talk shows, too, ya know.
