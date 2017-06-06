Jimmy Fallon Hilariously Lists the Pros & Cons of a Chipotle Burger Chain

Although evidence emerged last week suggesting Chipotle might jump into the burger business, it remains unclear if and when the embattled burrito company will actually launch a so-called "Better Burger" restaurant chain. Some experts believe the move is probably a bad idea, and now, late night lip-sync battle provocateur Jimmy Fallon has also weighed in on the matter, with a hilarious list of pros and cons.
As seen in the clip above, Fallon didn't pull any punches with jokes about Chipotle's recent food safety issues; for example, "Pro: Chipotle is calling it 'Better Burger.' Con: Your digestive system is calling it 'In-N-Out.'" Unsurprisingly, that's not the only poop joke that made the list, along with burns referencing Donald Trump and even El Chapo.
All jokes aside, a Chipotle-owned burger chain still sounds pretty appealing, considering the company's customizable quick-service model and because it'll probably mean more cheeseburgers for you. And while it appears unlikely to happen any time soon, at least we have all-new Chipotle cocktails to look forward to.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.
Tony Merevick is Cities News Editor at Thrillist and would actually love to try a Chipotle-owned burger joint. Send news tips to news@thrillist.com and follow him on Twitter @tonymerevick.