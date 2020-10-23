Jimmy Fallon & Anthony Mackie Absolutely Lose It While Doing 'Mad Lib Theater'
"23 funktified fishes."
Doing The Tonight Show with the audience and guests not allowed in the studio can't stop the show from doing the bits that were the most enjoyable pre-pandemic.
This week, that included the return of "Mad Lib Theater," but instead of the usual costumes and backdrop, it was basically performed over a Zoom call. Host Jimmy Fallon and actor Anthony Mackie put together a socially distanced "Mad Lib Theater." If you've never seen it, Fallon asks a guest to fill out a Mad Lib live on-air. Those responses are dropped into a script, which is performed after the guest has finished filling in the blanks.
Mackie proved to be a game guest for the segment because he was full of the kinds of weird responses that make for a beautifully absurd scene. A type of relative? Step uncle. A food that you find at a carnival? A New Orleans carnival. Pig lips. A celebrity? David Hasselhoff. The results were on par with John Cena's "Mad Lib Theater."
The results hit the mark for the actors so deeply that the pseudo-spooky scene collapsed into giggles for a whole lot longer than you'd expect. (Unless you generally expect Fallon to break into a puddle of giggles in any sketch. Then this is just a great example of what you expect.)
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.