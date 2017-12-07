Fallon Can't Keep It Together in a Weird 'Mad Libs Theater' With John Cena

No one loves playing games more than Jimmy Fallon. His show is pretty consistently full of segments like "Classroom Instruments" or a real-life game of "Hungry, Hungry Hippos." One of the more fun reoccurring segments is "Mad Libs Theater." It works just like the Mad Libs you filled with dirty words as a kid. Fallon asks his guest to add adjectives, nouns and other prompted words without knowing the context. Then those words are placed into a story.
However, the difference on The Tonight Show is that when they're done, the guest's answers are put on cue cards and the pair act out a scene based on the guest's responses.
Wednesday's guest was John Cena, and he turned out to be a Mad Libs master, giving hilarious and unexpected answers where most people would just fill in the blanks with the first thing that came to mind. Like last week's installment of #Hashtags, this "Mad Libs Theater" was Christmas-themed. It brought to mind the Saturday Night Live-era Fallon who was completely incapable of getting through a sketch without breaking.
Watch how quickly "perineum" comes out of Cena's mouth in the video above.
