Jimmy Fallon and Migos Played Music on Office Supplies With The Roots

One of The Tonight Show's signature segments since Jimmy Fallon took over has been his "classroom instruments" bit. He and The Roots bust out toy xylophones, kazoos, recorders, whistles, and ukeleles to play "Enter Sandman" with Metallica or "Shape of You" with
Rupert Grint Ed Sheeran.
Thursday, they mixed up the formula and threw out the classroom instruments. Fallon and The Roots donned Milton Waddams glasses and the Dwight Schrute color palette to get after "Bad and Boujee" with Migos. It was a perfect way to piece together a scattershot version of the track that topped the Billboard Top 100 back in January.
The fresh take on the segment features surprising twists on office supplies to make percussion instruments as The Roots tear paper, tap coffee pots, slice scissors, pound water jugs, and shake paper clips.
They need to go full Office Space for an encore. Bring the whole thing back and do "Take This Job and Shove It" with Canibus and Biz Markie. Or maybe bring in Geto Boys to do "Damn It Feels Good to Be a Gangster." Make it happen.
