Jimmy Fallon Cracked Up Sharing Hilarious Quotes From Actual Moms for Mother's Day

Mother's Day is making its annual orbit through the calendar. As has become something of a tradition on The Tonight Show, Jimmy Fallon rolled out a new installment of "Hashtags" focused on the odd things mothers say.
If you've never seen the recurring segment before, The Tonight Show offers a prompt in the form of a hashtag. Fans share a story to Twitter based on the prompt and Fallon reads the best ones -- the best ones that are also safe for work -- on-air. Past segments have included #WhyImSingle, #WeirdestHalloweenEver, and #ItShouldBeIllegalTo. Also, of course, they have done this one previously under the hashtag #MomQuotes.
As is usually the case, fans delivered some hilarious quotes from their moms. "My mom used to think," one user said, "that with movies, G stood for 'Good,' PG stood for 'pretty Good,' and R stood for 'rotten.'" Most were just funny, but there was one sweet one included, as well as this one that comes with a terrifying recipe. "My mom made 'lasagna' by putting a bunch of Hot Pockets in a pan and covering them with pizza sauce. She called it the 'Anette Supreme.'"
As Fallon said, "You learn a lot from mom."
