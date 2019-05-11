Thrillist
Jimmy Fallon Cracked Up Sharing Hilarious Quotes From Actual Moms for Mother's Day

The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon

Mother's Day is making its annual orbit through the calendar. As has become something of a tradition on The Tonight Show, Jimmy Fallon rolled out a new installment of "Hashtags" focused on the odd things mothers say. 

If you've never seen the recurring segment before, The Tonight Show offers a prompt in the form of a hashtag. Fans share a story to Twitter based on the prompt and Fallon reads the best ones -- the best ones that are also safe for work -- on-air. Past segments have included #WhyImSingle, #WeirdestHalloweenEver, and #ItShouldBeIllegalTo. Also, of course, they have done this one previously under the hashtag #MomQuotes

As is usually the case, fans delivered some hilarious quotes from their moms. "My mom used to think," one user said, "that with movies, G stood for 'Good,' PG stood for 'pretty Good,' and R stood for 'rotten.'" Most were just funny, but there was one sweet one included, as well as this one that comes with a terrifying recipe. "My mom made 'lasagna' by putting a bunch of Hot Pockets in a pan and covering them with pizza sauce. She called it the 'Anette Supreme.'" 

As Fallon said, "You learn a lot from mom."

Dustin Nelson is a Senior Staff Writer on the news team at Thrillist. Follow him @dlukenelson.