Jimmy Fallon Took Nicki Minaj to Red Lobster on a Hilariously Awkward Dinner Date

If you've never been to Red Lobster, experiencing the ubiquitous casual chain for the first time at its Times Square location could be a bit overwhelming. That is, unless you bring a megastar (and former Red Lobster employee) like Nicki Minaj with you, as Jimmy Fallon discovered during a recent segment for The Tonight Show.
During a pre-recorded bit that aired on The Tonight Show Thursday, Jimmy Fallon and Nicki Minaj took a trip to the Red Lobster in Times Square -- in a stretch pink Hummer limo no less -- and enjoyed a hilariously awkward dinner date, during which they feast on an insane spread of food and mess with fellow guests. For his first time to the chain, Fallon chose a wise companion, since Minaj explains that she actually worked at a few different Red Lobster locations before she got famous. She also says got fired from all of them, but hey, nobody's perfect.
The pair drink huge Lobsteritas, indulge in some delicious Cheddar Bay Biscuits, and go to town on a massive seafood spread (including lobsters, of course). Eventually, the duo suit up as servers and surprise some fellow guests by dropping off their food in what Jimmy describes as Minaj's "Red Lobster Redemption" in light of her, uh, various terminations. The whole thing is a delightful romp that's well worth watch.
Just don't blame us if you find yourself with a sudden craving for Cheddar Bay Biscuits.
9 Inspirational Quotes by Ron Swanson from 'Parks and Recreation'
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.