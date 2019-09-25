Ringo Starr Sang 'Yellow Submarine' on Classroom Instruments With Jimmy Fallon & the Roots

Sometime when a segment works repeatedly on late-night, it becomes a series and arguably loses its luster and more off-the-cuff charm. It's happened with Lip Sync Battle and "Carpool Karaoke." Fortunately, the same fate has not befallen Jimmy Fallon's "Classroom Instruments." It's still quirky, casual, and consistently looks like the people involved are having a ball.
That's definitely the case with the latest installment featuring Ringo Starr. The Beatle played "Yellow Submarine" with Fallon and the Roots on actual classroom instruments. As a bonus, the video is animated in a style pulled straight from the hallucinatory frames of the Yellow Submarine movie.
If you've never seen "Classroom Instruments" before, Fallon invites musical guests to play a song with him and the show's house band. They all play on classroom instruments because the segment title isn't clever as much as it's pretty literal. He's previously played alongside Ed Sheeran, members of Fleetwood Mac, The Who, and tons of others, including an office-themed version with Migos.
The segment is pretty fun, even if it doesn't quite compare to the other living Beatles' late-night sing-along.
